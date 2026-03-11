Trump's 'White Identity' State Department Nominee Withdraws

Trump nominee for Assistant Secretary of State for International Organization Affairs, Jeremy Carl, withdrew his nomination after he realized during his brutal Senate hearing that he verified himself as being a white nationalist and his nomination had no chance to survive.

This will be a bit more formal than usual, but I wanted to announce that I am withdrawing my nomination for consideration as Assistant Secretary of State for International Organization Affairs. I am tremendously grateful to President Trump for nominating me and then (upon… pic.twitter.com/S6nEamTZg4 — Jeremy Carl (@realJeremyCarl) March 10, 2026

Senator Chris Murphy eviscerated Carl's chances of securing a crucial position in the federal government at the State Department during this cross-examination.

MURPHY: One of the things you have said is that anti-white discrimination is the most pervasive and politically salient form of racism today. So do you continue to believe that anti-white discrimination is more salient than the discrimination faced today by Blacks, Latinos, Muslims, or other American groups.

Murphy: Well, maybe answer my question, let's rewind. Maybe you'll suggest that everything is fine now. Let's rewind a year ago. A year ago, were white Americans the most discriminated against group in the United States? You said it. Carl: Yes, certainly this is my belief. I'm not running away from that. I think that while, of course, all races in different contexts can be subject to really severe discrimination that when we look at our legal structures, white Americans are often very disfavored in overt ways. We're seeing this in the Small Business Administration, many other places. Murphy: So your belief is that white Americans face more discrimination, at least prior to the Trump administration fixing this, than Black Americans? Carl: On average. Senator, yes, that's correct, and I'm not running away from it.

I wonder if Trump's horrific poll numbers revived a few zombie Republican Senators from their sleepwalking through Trump's reign of terror and said enough is enough.

Carl would fit right in with Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller.