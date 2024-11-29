Harry Enten: GOP's House Majority 'Smallest In 90 Years'

CNN's Harry Enten says yes, Republicans are going to control the House of Representatives. "But if all the current results hold up, we’re looking at a record small majority ... in the last 90 years. You have to go all the way back since the Herbert Hoover administration to find an even smaller majority at the November elections." Via HuffPost:

Enten added, “Keep in mind that this will drop lower,” noting how now-former Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) quit Congress after Trump unsuccessfully pushed for him to become attorney general. Enten also highlighted that Reps. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) and Mike Waltz (R-Fla.) are set to leave their House roles and join Trump’s administration as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations and national security adviser.

Then, Enten noted, there would be a 217-215 majority until special elections are held to fill those seats. The seats for Gaetz and Waltz are in reliably conservative areas.

“This is crazy, right?” said Enten.

“The bottom line is, look, the results from the November elections weren’t exactly good for Democrats, but this is a shining light for them,” he add