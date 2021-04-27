Politics
NBC Poll: More Concerned About Voter Access Than Election Fraud

Republicans, however, overwhelmingly say they are most concerned about making sure ineligible people do not vote.
By Susie Madrak
NBC Poll: More Concerned About Voter Access Than Election Fraud
All that Fox News propaganda is really paying off. They've done a stellar job, convincing their viewers that massive voter fraud is undermining our democracy -- even though it's an egregious lie. Via NBC News:

WASHINGTON — A majority of all Americans prioritize ensuring that those who want to vote can do so, rather than making sure no ineligible people can vote, a new NBC News poll finds.

But while large majorities of Democrats and independents say they are more concerned with protecting eligible voters' access to the polls, Republicans overwhelmingly say they are most concerned about making sure ineligible people do not vote.

The survey found that 58 percent of Americans say their bigger concern when it comes to voting is "making sure that everyone who wants to vote can do so." That includes 87 percent of Democrats and 65 percent of independents.

A smaller share of all Americans — 38 percent — say they are most concerned about "making sure that no one votes who is not eligible to vote." More than three-quarters of Republicans — 77 percent — agree.

Twitter response was predictable:

Fox News is toxic.

