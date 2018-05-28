Almost Half Of Republicans Believe Trump's Illegal Voters Rhetoric

Via Huffington Post, a not-so-surprising story. After all, it's the people who don't read (or read only from a circle of conservative propaganda sites) who believe everything Trump repeats over and over again:

Nearly half of Republicans believe millions of people voted illegally in the last presidential election ― a claim that President Donald Trump has repeatedly made, even though neither he nor anyone else has produced concrete evidence to show it’s true.

Forty-eight percent of Republicans said they believe between 3 million and 5 million people voted illegally in 2016, while 17 percent said they do not, according to a new HuffPost/YouGov poll. Another 35 percent of the GOP said they were unsure.

Just under one-quarter of Democrats said they believed the allegations that millions of votes were cast illegally, while 51 percent said they didn’t and 26 percent said they were unsure.

The continued belief that millions voted illegally in 2016 underscores the way that Trump has been able to undermine confidence in the American electoral system without producing proof of widespread fraud. Overall, 28 percent of Americans said they believed between 3 million and 5 million people voted illegally in 2016, while 37 percent said they did not. Thirty-five percent said they were unsure.

Last year, a Quinnipiac poll found that 29 percent of voters believed millions of illegal votes had been cast in 2016, with Republicans by far the most likely to subscribe to the theory. In that survey, which didn’t give respondents an explicit prompt to say they weren’t certain about the plausibility of the theory, more than 60 percent said they didn’t believe that widespread voter fraud had occurred.