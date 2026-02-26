Donald Trump: GIVE US Our $1,700 Back!

Now the Court says the authority wasn’t there. So who gets the money back? Personally, I want my $1,700 back.
By Cliff SchecterFebruary 26, 2026

Over the life of the tariffs, the government took in hundreds of billions in duties. And while the payments were made at the border by importers, economists were consistent from day one: roughly 90–95% of those costs were passed directly on to American consumers. Prices went up. Families absorbed the difference. That is how tariffs work.

Which means this is about real cash, from real people’s wallets. If you divide the economic burden across households, it comes to roughly $1,500 to $1,700 per family. The people who were told tariffs would punish China ended up paying for them at Target, the grocery store, and at the hardware store. Thanks Donald.

Watch the video and read the rest at Blue Amp Media

