Senate Majority Leader Thune Signals Support For War With Iran

Republican Senate Majority Leader John Thune signaled his support if Trump decides to attack Iran during a Fox News interview.

On June 21st, 2025, Trump told the nation they had bombed Iran and completely and fully obliterated all their nuclear sites. When reporters questioned him, he yelled at them that there was nothing left of Iran's nuclear abilities.

So why are warships headed to Iran?

Sen. Thune should be sending a more cautionary message and act like a leader, but instead supported Demented Donald.

"And folks are wondering, after this briefing, are we going to war?"Aishah Hasnie asked.

"I don't know the answer to that, Aishah," Thune replied.

You don't know? Doesn't Congress have a role to play if a president wants to start a war?

THUNE: I think that the president is preparing us to defend America's vital national security interests, both in that region and here at home. I mean, we cannot abide, we cannot tolerate a nuclear Iran. He made that clear in his speech last night. I think that's something, I hope at least, that a big majority of Americans agree with. But we have vital interests in that region. And, obviously, the capabilities that the Iranians have to hit a lot of our allies in the region is something that we have to be well attuned to as well. And I think the president is pursuing peace through strength by ensuring that America has the right assets in the right places at the right time, if necessary. Hopefully, it won't be necessary. If the Iranians come to the table, I think there's potentially a deal that could be made there.

Hopefully? WTF?

There is no reason for the US to attack Iran except as a wag the dog operation to deflect from the Epstein files.

Trump is the one who withdrew from the Iran nuclear deal.

Trump then bombed Iran without congressional approval or consultation and claimed we destroyed everything nuclear in Iran.

Now, Sen. Thune is intimating that if Iran doesn't negotiate, then Trump will have no option but to attack them.

This is whack!

The Majority Leader just took a page out of Jebus Johnson's routine, and instead of acting like the leader of the entire Senate, he imitates the feckless Mike Johnson.