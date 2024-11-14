MAGA Furious John Thune Voted In As Senate Majority Leader

The MAGA GOP is whining about their Medicare fraudster Sen. Rick Scott, a Trump puppet, wasn't chosen as the Senate Majority Leader.

On Steve Bannon's War Room, or the House of Sedition, jailbirds Pete Navarro and Steve Bannon discussed the fight over who will lead the Senate and both wanted no part of Senators Thune or Cornyn.

"But under no circumstances, Steve, can Donald Trump leave Washington and have John Thune or John Cornyn as the Senate majority leader?" Navarro said. "That's what's at stake."

Later in their segment, Steve Bannon took it farther.

BANNON: Write this down today. Because there was not enough focus and we didn't have enough balls to say, no, McConnell's out. We defeated him. The people have rendered their verdict. We don't want Ryanism. We don't want McConnellism. We don't want old Republican ways today. If Dune or Cornyn, and I don't care how much fealty they show to Trump initially, I don't care how much they kowtow to the MAGA. I don't care how they kiss the ring. It's a defeat. We must face it as a defeat.

I'm not sure how McConnell was defeated in the last election. If it wasn't for Mitch McConnell, Trump and the MAGA GOP would not have filled Three Supreme Court justices with extreme conservatives.

The Senate has a bit more power than the House to refuse Demented Don. This was one of those instances.