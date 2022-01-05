'We're Not Reasonable Men!' Bannon Castigates Navarro

Steve Bannon: 'We are not reasonable men!'
'We're Not Reasonable Men!' Bannon Castigates Navarro
Credit: Screengrab
By John AmatoJanuary 5, 2022

Steve Bannon, Trump sycophant and co-conspirator to the insurrection at the US Capitol, was not happy with Peter Navarro after his disastrous interview with MSNBC's Ari Melber.

Their attempts to overthrow the election of 2020 failed, but Bannon attempted to rehabilitate Peter Navarro by explaining how to lie in the face of the truth.

During the MSNBC interview, Melber told Navarro that what he described was a coup attempt and all these checks and balances are in place to stop people like him from trying to overthrow a free and fair election.

Bannon was angered by Navarro's performance with Melber and said he's a trial lawyer, "You gotta get up his face and refute it."

Navarro stood still on a split screen, hands folded in front of him in shame.

Mimicking their discussion, Bannon scolded," Reasonable men can disagree, NO! We're not reasonable men. We're unreasonable."

"Unreasonable men are who change history," Bannon claimed.

In this case, the change in history would have been the first successful coup against a duly elected president in the United States. Bannon would have thrown U.S. democracy into the garbage along with a charred U.S. Constitution that was written over with a sharpie saying Trump is dictator.

Bannon and his conspirators should be locked up like the insurrectionists they incited.

Watch below:

