Kristi Noem Refuses To Explain Why She’s Deporting DACA Holders

During a hearing on Tuesday, Democratic Sen. Dick Durbin asked DHS Secretary Kristi Noem why her department arrested 261 DACA holders and deported 86 of them even though every one of them went through a criminal background check.

Noem paused, as though trying to think of how to respond. When Durbin pressed her to answer the yes-or-no question, she replied, “Yes.”

Durbin continued with an anecdote of a DACA recipient “who lived in this country for decades” but was arrested by ICE at a green card appointment.

“In tears, she hugged her daughter goodbye. She was deported to Mexico within 24 hours,” Durbin continued.

He asked Noem why her agency has deported dozens of DACA holders.

Surely, Noem knows why and didn’t want to admit that her agency is just rounding up immigrants to satisfy Shadow President Stephen Miller’s ethnic-cleansing quotas. Or maybe it’s part of satisfying her “alleged” bang thang, Corey Lewandowski, too.

In any event, Noem dodged and deflected, saying, “I don't know the details of that specific case you just read, but I'll look into it, sir.” She added, “But we ensure that we follow the law that applies to our department and who we detain and who we deport back to their home countries.”

"You've clearly violated the law if that is the case," Durbin shot back.