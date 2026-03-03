Trump Loses Appeal To Delay Supreme Court's Tariff Smackdown

President Donald Trump and his administration lost an appeal that would have delayed a Supreme Court ruling striking down the authority to impose emergency tariffs.
Trump Loses Appeal To Delay Supreme Court's Tariff Smackdown
By David EdwardsMarch 3, 2026

President Donald Trump and his administration lost an appeal that would have delayed a Supreme Court ruling striking down the authority to impose emergency tariffs.

In a ruling issued on Monday, the Federal Circuit Court of Appeals rejected a Trump administration bid to delay the effective date of the Supreme Court's tariff ruling by 90 days.

The court granted the appellees' motion for "immediate issuance of the mandates" imposed by the Supreme Court. In doing so, it also denied a "cross-motion to stay the issuance of themandates."

"The mandates shall issue forthwith," the court said.

Last month, the Supreme Court struck down sweeping tariffs imposed unilaterally by the president. By a 6-3 vote, the high court said Trump had illegally imposed the tariffs.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon