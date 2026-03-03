Trump Loses Appeal To Delay Supreme Court's Tariff Smackdown

President Donald Trump and his administration lost an appeal that would have delayed a Supreme Court ruling striking down the authority to impose emergency tariffs.

In a ruling issued on Monday, the Federal Circuit Court of Appeals rejected a Trump administration bid to delay the effective date of the Supreme Court's tariff ruling by 90 days.

The court granted the appellees' motion for "immediate issuance of the mandates" imposed by the Supreme Court. In doing so, it also denied a "cross-motion to stay the issuance of themandates."

"The mandates shall issue forthwith," the court said.

Last month, the Supreme Court struck down sweeping tariffs imposed unilaterally by the president. By a 6-3 vote, the high court said Trump had illegally imposed the tariffs.