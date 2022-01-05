'Do You Realize You Are Describing A Coup?' Peter Navarro Confesses On MSNBC

Trump's former economic adviser Peter Navarro made an appearance on The Beat on Tuesday night to justify his part in the attempted coup, the insurrection, the 2020 election and a bunch of other things with host Ari Melber. Melber used his legal chops to ask Navarro directly to explain "the plan"...and that is what Navarro did. Because there is nothing that egotistical Trump acolytes like more than an audience, even if the audience is there just to hear them admit to a criminal plot to overthrow democracy, while name dropping (cough cough Ted Cruz and Paul Gosar) on live tv.

Confession time!

MELBER: I’m asking you -- the question is what was the plan itself, and who was in on it?

NAVARRO: Exactly. and i'm going to tell you that. The plan was simply this. We had over 100 congressmen and senators on Capitol Hill ready to implement the sweep. The sweep was simply that. We were going to challenge the results of the election in the six battleground states. they were Michigan, Pennsylvania, Georgia, Wisconsin, Nevada, and basically these were the places where we believed that if the votes were sent back those battleground states and looked at again that there would be enough concern amongst the legislatures that most or all of those states would decertify the election. That would throw the election to the House of Representatives, and I would say to you here, Ari, that all of this, again, was in the lanes legally. it was prescribed by the Constitution.

NAVARRO: There is a provision to go rather than through the electoral college to the House of Representatives, and all this required was peace and calm on Capitol Hill, and at 1:00 p.m. Ted Cruz, Senator Ted Cruz and Gosar, a representative started the Green Bay Sweep beautifully challenging the results of Arizona. Here's the most important thing I can tell you about this. The thing that we were trying to deal with was a media which refused to acknowledge any kind of possible fraud or irregularities. MELBER: Right, well, let's get into it -- Peter, i've given you some time here, and I think you've explained that, and I’m going to follow up here, and Iwant us to have a back and forth, but that involves both of us. you just described a way -- yeah. you just described this plan as a way to take an election where the outcome was established by independent secretaries of state, but the voters of those states and legal remedies have been exhausted with the supreme court never even taking, let alone siding with any of the claims that you just referred to, so legally they went nowhere, and then you're describing a way that the incumbent -- hold on. you will get your turn. I just let you go for a while. Let's go back and forth. You will lose the incumbent losing party's power, that was the Republican party's power to overtake and reverse that outcome. Do you realize you are describing a coup?

