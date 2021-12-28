Peter Navarro Admits To Role In Presidential Coup Attempt

The Daily Beast reports that in Peter Navarro's new book, he admits planning a fascist coup to overthrow the will of the American people.

Navarro along with Bannon and 100 Republican Congressmen, including Ted Cruz and Paul Gosar, wanted to circumvent the electoral vote system and install Trump as a fascist leader.

"We spent a lot of time lining up over 100 congressmen, including some senators. It started out perfectly. At 1 p.m., Gosar and Cruz did exactly what was expected of them,” Navarro told The Daily Beast. “It was a perfect plan. And it all predicated on peace and calm on Capitol Hill. We didn’t even need any protestors, because we had over 100 congressmen committed to it.”

That last sentence appears to be either a cover-up of the insurrection itself. They needed the seditionists because Pence refused to take part in their coup.

Remember, the attack on the U.S. Capitol delayed the counting of the electoral votes for many hours, just what Trump and Navarro wanted.

Their supposed plan was to delay the counting of the electoral votes for 24 hours, using televised speeches that would bypass the MSM. This would apply extreme pressure to force former VP Mike Pence to send electoral votes back to states where Republican-led legislatures would overturn the results and unceremoniously award Trump the presidency.

All of them are traitors to the US Constitution and US democracy.

Steve Bannon was his partner-in-crime and had a major part to play:+ "Steve Bannon’s role was to figure out how to use this information—what he called ‘receipts’—to overturn the election result. That’s how Steve had come up with the 'Green Bay Sweep' idea,” he wrote.

In Navarro's book he writes, "I check my messages and am pleased to see Steve Bannon has us fully ready to implement our Green Bay Sweep on Capitol Hill. Call the play. Run the play.”

It's obvious that Donald Trump was in on the plan completely. That's why he kept the pressure on Pence and publicly derided him on Twitter. Trump tried to force his Vice-President to commit a seditious act.

The goal was to stop counting of electoral votes. This after all their bogus legal challenges to the free-and-fair election results failed.

Part of Navarro's intentions with this book and his Daily Beast interview is to whitewash Donald Trump and the planners of the coup, of any culpability for the insurrection at the US Capitol by Trump supporters. "We didn't need the violence because we had other plans that would have worked" is their defense.

But that's as bogus as his social science degree.

Trump galvanized his MAGA mob and sent them down to the Capitol to cause havoc, because Trump knew Pence was not going to take the illegal actions they craved.

Clearly this is the reason that Trump supporters were hunting for Pence and wanted to hang him during their attack on US democracy. They were told by Trump himself that he was betraying them.

As Navarro writes, Mike Pence became, “the Brutus most responsible… for the final betrayal of President Trump.”

You can read much more at The Daily Beast's article: Trump Adviser Peter Navarro Lays Out How He and Bannon Planned to Overturn Biden’s Electoral Win.