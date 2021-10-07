Politics
Read time: 2 minutes
comments

Yes, Trump Installed Loyalist At DOJ To Attempt Coup

A bombshell Senate Judiciary Committee report issued today.
By Frances Langum
3 hours ago by Frances Langum
Views:

This is a bombshell.

Yes, there was talk of attempting a coup in the Oval Office. Only because a handful of DOJ officials said they would resign en masse did the so-called president turn his attention to OTHER LIES.

Senate Judiciary Chairman Dick Durbin (D-IL) outlined his committee's report (PDF), entitled "Subverting Justice," on CNN's New Day Thursday morning.

There were three steps to Trump's attempt to use the DOJ to overturn the 2020 election, based on nothing but made-up Facebook claims, as we've reported earlier. From the transcript:

1. Trump goes to court. Loses every lawsuit, which claims there was voter fraud in the election.

2. He decides he has to take over the Department of Justice. And the Attorney General. And have the Attorney General push this narrative on to the states to tell them to stop from sending in their Electoral College vote totals.

3. "When that failed, and our report goes into graphic detail of the efforts that were made, the third step was to turn the mob loose on the Capitol the day we were counting the ballots," said Durbin.

And just in case you think having a wafer thin majority in the Senate doesn't make a difference, the minority/Republican "report" from the Judiciary Committee says Trump did nothing wrong. WaPo: "The counter-report by committee Republicans on Thursday emphasized that Trump ultimately backed away from the plan to replace Rosen with Clark and issue Clark’s letter: “President Trump’s actions were consistent with his responsibilities as President to faithfully execute the law and oversee the Executive Branch,” it says."

Without winning those two Georgia Senate seats, today would have been a Republican cover-up for Trump.

UPDATE: And here's the consequences:

And there should be more...

This is part of our continuing coverage of the 2020 elections.

View more

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team