Yes, Trump Installed Loyalist At DOJ To Attempt Coup

This is a bombshell.

Yes, there was talk of attempting a coup in the Oval Office. Only because a handful of DOJ officials said they would resign en masse did the so-called president turn his attention to OTHER LIES.

Senate Judiciary Chairman Dick Durbin (D-IL) outlined his committee's report (PDF), entitled "Subverting Justice," on CNN's New Day Thursday morning.

There were three steps to Trump's attempt to use the DOJ to overturn the 2020 election, based on nothing but made-up Facebook claims, as we've reported earlier. From the transcript:

1. Trump goes to court. Loses every lawsuit, which claims there was voter fraud in the election.

2. He decides he has to take over the Department of Justice. And the Attorney General. And have the Attorney General push this narrative on to the states to tell them to stop from sending in their Electoral College vote totals.

3. "When that failed, and our report goes into graphic detail of the efforts that were made, the third step was to turn the mob loose on the Capitol the day we were counting the ballots," said Durbin.

And just in case you think having a wafer thin majority in the Senate doesn't make a difference, the minority/Republican "report" from the Judiciary Committee says Trump did nothing wrong. WaPo: "The counter-report by committee Republicans on Thursday emphasized that Trump ultimately backed away from the plan to replace Rosen with Clark and issue Clark’s letter: “President Trump’s actions were consistent with his responsibilities as President to faithfully execute the law and oversee the Executive Branch,” it says."

Without winning those two Georgia Senate seats, today would have been a Republican cover-up for Trump.

New Senate report on the sore loser and his felonious delusion:



“Trump directly asked the Justice Department nine times to undermine the election result”



NINE times! https://t.co/jGgqYWKE2G — Christine Pelosi (@sfpelosi) October 7, 2021

Under the Fourteenth Amendment, Section 3, the conclusions of this Senate report clearly disqualify Donald Trump from ever holding public office again.https://t.co/9gBYMvAj5a — Richard W. Painter (@RWPUSA) October 7, 2021

UPDATE: And here's the consequences:

BREAKING: Based on new findings from the Senate Judiciary Committee investigation, Chair @SenatorDurbin has asked the D.C. Bar to open an investigation into Jeffrey Clark’s compliance with applicable rules of professional conduct. pic.twitter.com/i0PgrOh3vx — Senate Judiciary Committee (@JudiciaryDems) October 7, 2021

And there should be more...