Judge REJECTS Trump Attempt To Throw Out Swalwell's Jan 6th Lawsuit

The lawsuit can move forward because 'Words of incitement not protected by First Amendment'.
Credit: DonkeyHotey
By Red PainterFebruary 20, 2022

The lawsuit filed by Eric Swalwell against Donald Trump CAN proceed, after a judge ruled that Trump is not immune from prosecution under the First Amendment. Read the full ruling here.

One of the critical points comes on page 93, when the judge writes:

"Having considered the President’s January 6 Rally Speech in its entirety and in context, the court concludes that the President’s statements that, “[W]e fight. We fight like hell and if you don’t fight like hell, you’re not going to have a country anymore,” and “[W]e’re going to try to and give [weak Republicans] the kind of pride and boldness that they need to take back our country,” immediately before exhorting rally-goers to “walk down Pennsylvania Avenue,” are plausibly words of incitement not protected by the First Amendment."

Further explaining why Trump's speech was not protected under the First Amendment, on page 94:

"So, when the President said to the crowd at the end of his remarks, “We fight. We fight like hell and if you don’t fight like hell, you’re not going to have a country anymore,” moments before instructing them to march to the Capitol, the President’s speech plausibly crossed the line into unprotected territory"

An excellent analogy on page 97:

"President Trump’s January 6 Rally Speech was akin to telling an excited mob that corn-dealers starve the poor in front of the corn-dealer’s home. He invited his supporters to Washington, D.C., after telling them for months that corrupt and spineless politicians were to blame for stealing an election from them; retold that narrative when thousands of them assembled on the Ellipse; and directed them to march on the Capitol building—the metaphorical corn-dealer’s house—where those very politicians were at work to certify an election that he had lost."

Oh and the Court found that Trump was of "one mind" with the organized groups who attacked the Capital:

"The court has found that Plaintiffs have plausibly alleged that the President was of one mind with organized groups and others to participate in violent and unlawful acts to impede the Certification. Thus, this factor is supported by more than, as the President contends, his alleged pleasure in watching news coverage of the events as they unfolded at the Capitol building"

Former U.S. Attorney, Harry Litman, broke it down even further in this Twitter thread:

Let's see where this goes.

