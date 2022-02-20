Judge REJECTS Trump Attempt To Throw Out Swalwell's Jan 6th Lawsuit

The lawsuit filed by Eric Swalwell against Donald Trump CAN proceed, after a judge ruled that Trump is not immune from prosecution under the First Amendment. Read the full ruling here.

One of the critical points comes on page 93, when the judge writes:

"Having considered the President’s January 6 Rally Speech in its entirety and in context, the court concludes that the President’s statements that, “[W]e fight. We fight like hell and if you don’t fight like hell, you’re not going to have a country anymore,” and “[W]e’re going to try to and give [weak Republicans] the kind of pride and boldness that they need to take back our country,” immediately before exhorting rally-goers to “walk down Pennsylvania Avenue,” are plausibly words of incitement not protected by the First Amendment."

Further explaining why Trump's speech was not protected under the First Amendment, on page 94:

"So, when the President said to the crowd at the end of his remarks, “We fight. We fight like hell and if you don’t fight like hell, you’re not going to have a country anymore,” moments before instructing them to march to the Capitol, the President’s speech plausibly crossed the line into unprotected territory"

An excellent analogy on page 97:

"President Trump’s January 6 Rally Speech was akin to telling an excited mob that corn-dealers starve the poor in front of the corn-dealer’s home. He invited his supporters to Washington, D.C., after telling them for months that corrupt and spineless politicians were to blame for stealing an election from them; retold that narrative when thousands of them assembled on the Ellipse; and directed them to march on the Capitol building—the metaphorical corn-dealer’s house—where those very politicians were at work to certify an election that he had lost."

Oh and the Court found that Trump was of "one mind" with the organized groups who attacked the Capital:

"The court has found that Plaintiffs have plausibly alleged that the President was of one mind with organized groups and others to participate in violent and unlawful acts to impede the Certification. Thus, this factor is supported by more than, as the President contends, his alleged pleasure in watching news coverage of the events as they unfolded at the Capitol building"

Former U.S. Attorney, Harry Litman, broke it down even further in this Twitter thread:

Had a chance now to read the 112-page opinion saying civil case by Swalwell et al can go forward against Trump. This one is potentially even worse for him than the NY action. — Harry Litman (@harrylitman) February 19, 2022

First, there is a non-trivial claim, but it's not legally novel, so a district court opinion should get some deference. It is that Trump was acting in his personal capacity trying to overrule the election and therefore his "absolute immunity" defense fails. — Harry Litman (@harrylitman) February 19, 2022

That will make the tour of the DC Circuit with an appeal to the Supreme Court, so even if they affirm it's a few months away. But then it's Trump being deposed on all the events of Jan 6th. More 5th Am territory but devastating for history AND the case, which would go forward. — Harry Litman (@harrylitman) February 19, 2022

And same adverse inference would apply. I.e jury would be told in the case that it can infer from Trump's taking 5th Am that the answers would have been bad for him. — Harry Litman (@harrylitman) February 19, 2022

Finally, lots and lots of tough words from Judge about the alleged conduct and evidence. Eg "Trump’s J1/6 Speech was akin to telling an excited mob that corn-dealers starve the poor in front of the corn-dealer’s home." Quite a capper to the worst legal week in Trump's history. — Harry Litman (@harrylitman) February 19, 2022

Let's see where this goes.