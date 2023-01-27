John Eastman Facing Disbarment In California Over Coup Plot

The California State Bar just charged Trump attorney John Eastman with 11 disciplinary counts over his role in trying to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

The scathing charges include an accusation that Eastman either knew or was grossly negligent in not knowing that his plan for then-Vice President Mike Pence to interfere with the vote certification of the 2020 presidential election was so flawed that “no reasonable attorney with expertise in constitutional or election law” would have promoted it.

More, via CNBC:

Eastman is charged with making false statements about purported election fraud, including during a “stop the steal” rally outside the White House on Jan. 6, 2021. Eastman’s remarks “contributed” to provoking a crowd of Trump’s fans to storm the U.S. Capitol in order to block Congress from confirming Biden’s electoral victory, the state bar alleges.

Let’s hope New Mexico will follow suit. Eastman has been a resident of that state since at least 2018.