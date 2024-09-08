Sarah Sanders: People Against Trump's Jan. 6 Coup Attempt Are 'In The Minority'

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders (R) defended former President Donald Trump's Jan. 6 attempt to overturn the 2020 presidential election by claiming that Americans who opposed his effort were "in the minority."

During a Sunday interview on ABC's This Week program, host Jonathan Karl told Sanders that former Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) was supporting the Democratic presidential nominee because she believed Trump was "unfit for office."

"How do you square [Harris'] record that you just talked about, which is obviously debatable and will be debated, with what happened at the end of the Trump presidency where he did try to overturn a presidential election, tried to overturn a Democratic election?" Karl wondered.

"I do think she actually is significantly in the minority here," Sanders pushed back. "You look across the board, prominent Republicans are supporting President Trump, but ultimately I think she's a non-factor."

"I'm not trying to be rude, but you don't get to call yourself a conservative or a Republican when you support the most radical nominee that the Democrats have ever put up," she continued. "That doesn't make you a conservative. It certainly doesn't make you a Republican."