Newt Gingrich Makes The Case January 6 Was A Coup

Newt Gingrich unwittingly explained to Laura Ingraham on Fox News why the attack on the US Capitol on January 6 was an actual coup attempt against United States government.

In Fox News' attempt to counter-program away from the Select Committee hearing on the insurrection of January 6, Laura Ingraham brought on platinum MAGA supporter Newt Gingrich to make light of the attack on the US Capitol.

Ingraham was angry that the attack perpetrated by Trump supporters to intimidate Mike Pence and members of the US Congress to decertify the electoral process was called a coup.

"The idea that this was a coup or coup attempt or an insurrection, very briefly why is that spurious claim on its face?" she asked.

Gingrich, red-faced said. "It's not."

"A coup is a serious effort to replace the government by an organized group who have that purpose," Gingrich said.

That's exactly what happened. I agree it was a mob and a riot.

Gingrich then blamed Speaker Pelosi for the violence that took place.

Gingrich continued, "But a real coup is an effort to occupy the government and to change who controls Washington. There’s no evidence of anything like a coup here..."

The insurrectionists did occupy the US Capitol.

The insurrectionists' objective was to replace President Biden with Trump.

The insurrectionists had a road map how to do it drawn up by John Eastman.

Gingrich makes this claim by ignoring every single piece of evidence, video, email interactions, text messages, and under oath testimony that we know about so far.

One of the plans in place for their coup was for the chaos, violence, and destruction at the US Capitol to force Mike Pence into refusing to certify the elector count or delay the proceedings until January 7th, in which case they couldn't certify the electors because the date would have passed. Then they would have to be sent back to the states where Trump supporters can then replace the duly elected votes with alternate slates of presidential electors, by pro-Trump electors, which would overturn the election results and illegally install Trump as the winner of the 2020 election.

Listening to Gingrich make the case by describing what took place as a coup and then say it isn't is like hearing Ted Bundy say he really didn't hurt any of those girls.

Jake Tapper explains Trump's seven-point plan to overturn the 2020 election in a Twitter thread.