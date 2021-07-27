Politics
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Worst People In The World Attempt To Distract From Jan 6 Hearing

Elise Stefanik, Jim Jordan, and Steve Scalise hold a presser to blame Nancy Pelosi for the January 6 insurrection.
By Frances Langum
2 hours ago by Frances Langum
Views:

The name of this website is Crooks and Liars, and here you get a three-fer.

Elise Stefanik, flanked by the equally odious Steve Scalise and Jim Jordan, ran to the microphones Tuesday morning to declare that NANCY PELOSI is responsible for the January 6 insurrection.

"The American people deserve to know the truth," said Stefanik. "That Nancy Pelosi bears responsibility, as speaker of the House, for the tragedy that occurred on Jan. 6."

Surely she means the honest investigation into the attempted violent overthrow of the US government, right?

The videos don't lie, but these three sure do.

Elise is actually suggesting that Nancy Pelosi wanted to flip the election for Trump, and she also wanted a mob of misogynist militants to murder her.

Let's get back to the hearing, shall we?

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team