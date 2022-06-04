Navarro Flips Out Like An Entitled Douchebag Over Being Arrested

Former Trump advisor and January 6 insurrectionist Peter Navarro bitched and moaned like a child being told to get out of the sandbox because he was arrested and treated like every other person facing the same situation.

Navarro whined, "They intercepted me getting on a plane."

"Then they put me in handcuffs. They bring me here. They put me in leg irons. They stick me in a cell," Navarro squealed.

That's what happens when people get arrested, Peter.

"That's punitive," he belched.

"What they did to me today violated the Constitution," Peter screamed.

What Constitution is he talking about? The MAGA Constitution of Criminality that he helped draft?

Navarro was so insane, MSNBC host John Heilemann cut away and said, "I am a devotee of breaking news as much as anyone, but there's only so much bug-eyed gibberish that we can tolerate here."

"And that is mostly what we're hearing from Peter Navarro," Heilemann said.

It doesn't feel good to get arrested, right Peter?

Did Navarro think the police were going to hand him a glass of scotch, a cigar, a smoking jacket and bring him to jail in a stretch limo?

These people are entitled a-holes and need to be held responsible for their crimes against our democracy, and for trying to overthrow our duly elected government.