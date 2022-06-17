Peter Navarro Wants Trial Delayed So He Can Go On Book Tour

There's always a grift with Trump's coup buddies.
By John AmatoJune 17, 2022

Trump's top advisor and insurrection orchestrator (alleged!) Peter Navarro plead 'not guilty' on Friday for defying a subpoena from the January 6 Select Committee investigating the insurrection.

Navarro's trial is set for November of this year.

Politico is reporting the trial date was set after Navarro's lawyers tried to postpone the trial until April 2023, so that he can continue promoting his pro-Trump book which will be released in September.

Really.

That's what they said in court.

A man who allegedly aided a coup attempt to illegally install Trump for a second term, wants to delay his trial in order to promote a book glorifying the former president.

The Justice Department disagreed with a delay, and so did Judge Mehta. Huh.

The judge cited that a delay was "unwarranted."

Navarro has been squealing like a pig about his treatment upon being arrested, after he was put into a holding cell. Yes, a holding cell.

That's what Trump's minions in the MAGA cult are very good at. Bitching, moaning and complaining.

