Crackpot Peter Navarro Still Claiming Pence Committed Treason

Trump's former henchman and January 6th co-conspirator Peter Navarro ran to Newsmax Monday evening to attack Mike Pence again. He says Pence is a traitor.

Traitor to whom? We know. This is fascism where "Trump" equals "America." And Navarro is pushing the Trump Uber Alles meme.

Navarro refuses to testify to the Select House committee investigating the Insurrection after being served a subpoena, but he always has a lot to say Newsmax or any other wingnut outlet without being under oath.

Talking to fired ex-Fox News host Eric Bolling, Navarro claimed that Mike Pence hid his legal reasoning for refusing to go along with their plot to refuse to certify the electoral college votes on January 6.

Navarro, a trade advisor to Trump, claimed he knows more about COVID than Anthony Fauci because he is really a social scientist.

Navarro attacked Mark Short and said, "And the reason why I think Pence is guilty of treason to at least President Trump and perhaps to this country is that he acted on the basis of a flawed legal opinion concocted by his own general counsel.”

(The only flawed legal reasoning came from Eastman, Bannon, and creeps like Navarro.)

Maybe the supposed "expert" Navarro should look up what constitutes treason.

The betrayal of one's own country by attempting to overthrow the government through waging war against the state or materially aiding its enemies.

Hiding or disagreeing with a sitting president is not treason, nor can a person commit treason against another person, but whatevs.

Bolling asked again why he thought Pence committed treason.

Navarro said, "Effectively, he hid that from the president and then went on his merry way and stuck a knife in the back of President Trump.”

The only person committing treason in this conversation is Peter Navarro.