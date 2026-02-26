Rick Wilson Says Corrupt DoJ Leaders Should Be In Jail For Life

When the Democrats retake the House, the mantra cannot be “healing,” he says.
By Susie MadrakFebruary 26, 2026

It's not as though I'm unaware of Rick Wilson's past actions as an extreme Republican campaign consultant. But I have no doubt that he's sincere in his change of heart when he says Trump's Department of Justice minions should be in jail for the rest of their lives:

There was a time when being a conservative meant the Rule of Law was sacrosanct, the fundamental protection of the people from the mob.

Now? The DOJ is the mob. They are interfering with private enterprise, punishing companies that don’t bow to the MAGA altar. They are turning the DHS and ICE into a personal paramilitary wing, with the DOJ providing the legal cover for actions that would make a third-world junta blush.

The greatest obstacle to bringing these monsters to justice is the pre-emptive pardon. Trump has already signaled to his inner circle that no matter what laws they break in his name, a pardon is waiting. It is the Get Out of Jail Free card for a criminal enterprise.

We need a special counsel to investigate the Trump Department of Justice on Day 1 of the next Administration, or perhaps more than one. We need a prosecutor appointed not by the AG, but by a panel of retired federal judges, with a guaranteed budget that cannot be touched by the Executive branch.

This office must have the power to investigate the President and the DOJ without the threat of being fired on a Friday-night whim. It must be a permanent watchdog with the teeth to bite the hand that tries to muzzle it.

When the Democrats retake the House, the mantra cannot be “healing.”

Rick Wilson joins Molly for a wide-ranging conversation that begins with new reporting and renewed controversy around the Epstein files, including allegations about attempted DOJ redactions, the risks of sensitive discovery material in Ghislaine Maxwell’s possession...

WATCH: Rick Wilson breaks down what Pam Bondi exposed about Trump's corrupt DOJ at her disastrous hearing in Congress. https://youtu.be/735dqqeU2aI

"DOJ has been shredding and redacting documents at a furious pace." -- Rick Wilson
