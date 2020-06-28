Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

'How Is This Possible?' Fox News Host Reams White House Trade Adviser For Trump's 'Losing' Poll Numbers

During an interview with White House trade adviser Peter Navarro, Fox News host Maria Bartiromo appeared to be exasperated by President Donald Trump's poor poll numbers.
By David

During an interview with White House trade adviser Peter Navarro, Fox News host Maria Bartiromo appeared to be exasperated by President Donald Trump's poor poll numbers.

"This president has been the law and order president," Bartiromo told Navarro in an interview on Sunday. "This president has been the first president to really push back on China and all of their decades of theft of intellectual property."

Bartiromo also mentioned that protesters in Seattle have created a police-free zone.

"This would be fatal [for the Democratic candidate] in any other time," she opined. "And yet, look at these polls, Peter. How is it possible that the law and order president, the president who's got jobs and the economy number one is trailing Joe Biden in every poll that you look at?"

The Fox News host noted that Biden has expanded his lead to 12 points over Trump in the network's latest poll.

"All of the polls say the same thing, that Donald Trump is trailing with 127 days to go into the November election," Bartiromo continued. "How is this possible? What is going on?"

"President Trump is losing!" she added. "Explain that."

For his part, Navarro downplayed Trump's sagging poll results.

"In terms of these polls, I'm not a big head-to-head match up poller," Navarro said. "I don't believe in that."

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Support us