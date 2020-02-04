Pelosi Ripping Trump's Speech Is The Only Moment From SOTU 2020 Worth Remembering

A State of the Union address that includes shameful tokenism and an absolutely disgusting award of the Medal of Freedom to Rush Limbaugh wasn't one worth watching. Rep. Tim Ryan walked out, likening it to professional wrestling.

It was a farce, defiling all of the institutions we hold dear. And Nancy Pelosi expressed that disgust when, with Trump's final bullshit spew still ringing, she very carefully and pointedly ripped up his speech.

And Twitter erupted because it felt so good after all the lies and slime in that speech.

I for real think this was a brilliant move. Because instead of talking about Trump's MAGA rally, a lot of people are going to talk about her reaction to it.

AND Trump is going to step on his own story when he sees this on Twitter. — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) February 5, 2020

Cue Nancy Pelosi tearing up the speech gifs.



The 2020 version of the clap.



America is full satire. — saira rao (@sairasameerarao) February 5, 2020