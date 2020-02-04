Politics
Pelosi Ripping Trump's Speech Is The Only Moment From SOTU 2020 Worth Remembering

This moment after the farce called the State of the Union address comes courtesy of Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
1 hour ago by Karoli Kuns
A State of the Union address that includes shameful tokenism and an absolutely disgusting award of the Medal of Freedom to Rush Limbaugh wasn't one worth watching. Rep. Tim Ryan walked out, likening it to professional wrestling.

It was a farce, defiling all of the institutions we hold dear. And Nancy Pelosi expressed that disgust when, with Trump's final bullshit spew still ringing, she very carefully and pointedly ripped up his speech.

And Twitter erupted because it felt so good after all the lies and slime in that speech.

