Speaker Pelosi To Trump: No SOTU Until Government Reopens

After Donald Trump tried to muscle his way into a Joint Session of Congress on January 29th to deliver his State of the Union address after Speaker Nancy Pelosi gently told him the government shutdown would prevent that from happening, the Speaker laid down her final say.

"I am writing to inform you that the House of Representatives will not consider a concurrent resolution authorizing the President's State of the Union address in the House Chamber until government has reopened," Pelosi wrote.

Here is the whole letter:

In a pool spray right when the statement was released, Trump was asked if he knew and he dissembled, but it was clear he wasn't happy, so expect a Trumpy Twos Tantrum later on today over it. Meanwhile, Pelosi took it a step further: