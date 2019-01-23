Politics
Read time: 1 minute

Speaker Pelosi To Trump: No SOTU Until Government Reopens

Donald Trump tried to bully his way into the Capitol for his State of the Union but Speaker Pelosi has laid down her conditions: reopen government before giving the State of the Union address.
By Karoli Kuns
Speaker Pelosi To Trump: No SOTU Until Government Reopens
Image from: Screen shot

After Donald Trump tried to muscle his way into a Joint Session of Congress on January 29th to deliver his State of the Union address after Speaker Nancy Pelosi gently told him the government shutdown would prevent that from happening, the Speaker laid down her final say.

"I am writing to inform you that the House of Representatives will not consider a concurrent resolution authorizing the President's State of the Union address in the House Chamber until government has reopened," Pelosi wrote.

Here is the whole letter:

In a pool spray right when the statement was released, Trump was asked if he knew and he dissembled, but it was clear he wasn't happy, so expect a Trumpy Twos Tantrum later on today over it. Meanwhile, Pelosi took it a step further:


Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.