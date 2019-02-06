Nicolle Wallace: 'Trump Has Absolutely No Attachment To Anything He Says'

The MSNBC pundits were picking apart Herr Gropenfurer's State of the Union fascist fantasy, zeroing in on that bizzaro moment when he threatened to send the nation to war and not let any legislation pass if the investigations into him, his campaign, and his family didn't come to an end. Meanwhile, Nicolle Wallace was over here bringing everyone's attention to his pathological detachment from the truth to his visceral need for revenge.
She rightly points to women in positions of power and leadership like Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Stacey Abrams as keepers of the sacred institutions in this country, and guardrails of democracy. In short, they are badasses, and Wallace seemed duly grateful to them, given what atrocities Republicans have allowed in our nation under this sham of presidency. Thanks to them, there is at least hope of getting the train upright, if not back on the track.
Transcript below:
What Nancy Pelosi was by telling her members, hey, hey, hey, she was guarding the institution, she was guarding a tradition. What Stacey Abrams did by, after a really difficult race with lots of allegations about funky stuff going on in the elections, and voter suppression, she honored the democracy. What they represented was as great of a rebuke. Donald Trump, whatever he said, he didn't mean any of it. He will tweet something totally opposite tomorrow. The people that were lined up as he was walking out are the people that he will say "Everyone's saying my speech was the best!" Tomorrow morning, mark my words, I will send anyone a box of donuts tomorrow if I'm wrong, "Everybody loved my speech! Everyone loved it!" And Chris Christie writes in his book a really chilling scene of him walking out of a restaurant before he was president, and a woman wanted a picture with him, and he said, "Hey, sweetheart, I'll get it next time." He doesn't care about those people. He doesn't know who any of them were. He doesn't know they were Republicans and he has 85% approval in their district. And he'll go home, and tomorrow morning he'll start tweeting about imaginary people, polls that said he was awesome. What he represented tonight was someone with absolutely no attachment to anything he says.

I think the more striking line was his words about revenge. He sought revenge against the Khan family because they exercised their first amendment rights to speak at the Democratic convention. He wanted revenge against the WIDOW of La David T. — ALL HE DOES — he's trying to get revenge against Michael Cohen and he'll be at it again tomorrow morning because he's on the Hill Friday. We measure and examine his words at our own peril because he doesn't care about anything he says, and what those two women represented tonight is something we talk about on our shows every day. They're guardrails. They are trying to guard the institutions constantly.
I think the more striking line was his words about revenge. He sought revenge against the Khan family because they exercised their first amendment rights to speak at the Democratic convention. He wanted revenge against the WIDOW of La David T. — ALL HE DOES — he's trying to get revenge against Michael Cohen and he'll be at it again tomorrow morning because he's on the Hill Friday. We measure and examine his words at our own peril because he doesn't care about anything he says, and what those two women represented tonight is something we talk about on our shows every day. They're guardrails. They are trying to guard the institutions constantly.
