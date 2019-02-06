Nicolle Wallace: 'Trump Has Absolutely No Attachment To Anything He Says'

The MSNBC pundits were picking apart Herr Gropenfurer's State of the Union fascist fantasy, zeroing in on that bizzaro moment when he threatened to send the nation to war and not let any legislation pass if the investigations into him, his campaign, and his family didn't come to an end. Meanwhile, Nicolle Wallace was over here bringing everyone's attention to his pathological detachment from the truth to his visceral need for revenge.

She rightly points to women in positions of power and leadership like Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Stacey Abrams as keepers of the sacred institutions in this country, and guardrails of democracy. In short, they are badasses, and Wallace seemed duly grateful to them, given what atrocities Republicans have allowed in our nation under this sham of presidency. Thanks to them, there is at least hope of getting the train upright, if not back on the track.

Transcript below: