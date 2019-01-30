Politics
Stacey Abrams Tapped To Deliver State Of The Union Rebuttal

The fabulous, talented Stacey Abrams will be speaking for Democrats after Donald Trump's State of the Union address on February 4th.
By Karoli Kuns
14 hours ago by Karoli Kuns
What an excellent choice Chuck Schumer just made! He has tapped the marvelous Stacey Abrams to deliver the Democratic response to Trump's February 5th State of the Union address. This is a first in many ways -- Abrams will be the very first African-American woman to deliver the rebuttal. But even more than that, she is an extremely talented politician and organizer who will not hold back in her rebuttal.

Excellent choice, Chuck. Not just a fabulous progressive, but also the exact opposite of Donald Trump: A vibrant, passionate amazing African-American woman.


