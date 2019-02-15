Stacey Abrams Tells Seth Meyers: Resist Trump But Don't Take Him Seriously

Stacey Abrams has a recipe for avoiding the pitfalls of the State of the Union response speech, specifically needing to take a drink of water as Marco Rubio did not so long ago.

"I hydrated early, and wore a moisturizing but not glistening lipstick." said Abrams.

She also put the most difficult part of her speech up front, wishing her audience the tongue twister of a 'happy Lunar New Year."

When it comes to Trump's Declaration of a "National Emergency," Abrams was serious about not taking Trump or any of his temper tantrums seriously.

“We validate his behavior by treating it as serious. What we should treat it as fraudulent and fraught with egotism."

The correct way to deal with this man-baby? “Sue him, let him lose, and don’t give him the credibility of treating this as serious.”