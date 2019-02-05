State Of The Union Address And Response Live Stream

If you don't want to watch Trump, you can watch the first time Stacey Abrams was on C-Span:

.@staceyabrams gives Dem response #SOTUResponse to #SOTU tonight. Her first time on C-SPAN? Over a quarter century ago. August 28, 1993. Addressing 30th anniversary March on Washington. She was a junior at @SpelmanCollege ... Introduced by Lane Kirkland, then president @AFLCIO pic.twitter.com/xCgpLzSPr6 — Howard Mortman (@HowardMortman) February 5, 2019

Feel free to add your comment below... SOTU/Response open thread: