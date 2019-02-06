Chris Wallace On Stacey Abrams: She Gets 'What People's Lives Are Like In The Reality'

Fox News' Chris Wallace and even Laura Ingraham praised Stacey Abrams Democratic response to Donald Trump's State of the Union.

Martha McCallum and Bret Baier hosted the Fox News coverage of both speeches as they usually do.

Baier said, "Stacey Abrams--- she is clearly a rising star in the Democratic party, someone who exudes confidence, and as someone that the Democrats, i think, are putting a lot of hope and, that she will run for Senate down in Georgia."

First up was Brit Hume.

He acted like a sourpuss throughout his response, fluffing Trump's speech and the economy before begrudgingly paying Abrams a backhanded compliment.

"I found her a person with a lot of presence and she certainly speaks very ably and well --- I think it was a nice try but I have my doubts about how effective it was," Hume said.

Brit should have just stayed in bed.

Wallace, host of Fox News Sunday came up next with a very different take. He explained how unsuccessful many SOTU responses have been in the past, but said. "I thought this was a pretty good one."

He mentioned the 'macro numbers' on our economy, which "are pretty good and which the Trump administration touts constantly."

"There are a lot of Americans who are struggling, and I thought she seemed to get more to what people's lives are like in the reality," Wallace observed.

"In the reality." Remember that one.

He continued, "Also she talked about some subjects like education, which the president didn't talk about at all, or climate change which the president didn't talk about at all."

Laura Ingraham thought Trump's speech was good, but thought the administration didn't use their cabinet members effectively to amplify their messaging.

Ingraham said, "I got to say, Stacey Abrams, I think she did have presence tonight. I think she did much better than some of the people in the last few years."

Bret Baier jumped in, "Think about the past, Marco Rubio...Bobby Jindal..."

Laura thought she was in another realm on the economy since she believes in the conservative orthodoxy of the tax cuts and where the economy is.

Dana Perino thought it went well for Trump.

Juan Williams said Trump's entire speech did nothing to move the needle at all.

Trump didn't step on his neck, so Perino is right that it went well. But Williams is also right: It will do nothing to move the needle, mostly because he'll be right back at the bashing and partisan hackery as soon as he reaches for his phone.