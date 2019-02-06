Trump Jumped In Before Pelosi Could Introduce Him At SOTU

MSNBC's Brian Williams made an astute observation, explaining that Trump abruptly began his SOTU speech and passed over letting Speaker Pelosi introduce him.

Brian Williams said, "We should point out if the speech started abruptly, especially to fans of history watching at home, she [Speaker Pelosi] was supposed to introduce the president, the language we've become used to, the distinct pleasure and high honor, followed by a volley of fairly cursory applause, but the president jumped in before the speaker could introduce the president."

It may have been one of those sundowner moments, like the times he couldn't find a limousine right in front of him, or it could have been a conscious diss on the House Speaker.

In either case, it is typical behavior from the narcissist in charge.

I made a short compilation of Speaker Boehner introducing two of President Obama's SOTU speeches and Williams is right on the money:

Whether he was punishing Pelosi or just forgot, he missed an opportunity to hear her say nice things about him in public.

And Nancy Pelosi won the night anyway.