JD Vance Somehow Blames Joe Biden For Trump's Awful Poll Numbers

While Trump was giving his Big Boy speech to the nation, his poll numbers have been plummeting —trailing by double digits in swing states, bleeding support among independents faster than a leaky bucket, and somehow still convincing his base that the only reason he's underwater is that every single pollster on earth is part of the world's most elaborate conspiracy against him. Truly the picture of a dominant alpha-male, where nothing is his fault, and that pesky Joe Biden, who hasn't been in office for well over a year, manages somehow to magically make Trump look bad.

Fox News's Bill Hemmer confronted Vice President JD Vance about Trump's awful poll numbers, noting how Americans are feeling about the economy ahead of the midterm elections.

"On screen now, we can show you three of the most recent polls about the economy, and how Americans are feeling about it," Hemmer said. "Everything in red. Our Fox polling disapproves at 59 percent, Washington Post, ABC News 57, Wall Street Journal at 54."

"It seems like you're pushing a car uphill, and you've got nine months to turn it around," he continued. "You know Democrats are juiced. They are ready to vote tomorrow. Do you have enough runway to get this economy where it needs to be before November?"

"Well, Bill, in some ways, we are pushing a car uphill because the Biden administration left us such a disaster of an economy, the highest peacetime debt in American history, skyrocketing inflation," Vance said, without mentioning how we got there. "A lot of Americans who had lost $3,000 was how much the average American had lost in take-home pay. Now, in a year, we've actually seen the average American gain about $1,200 in take-home pay."



Fact check: Trump's crazy-time sweeping taxes on imports have cost the average American household nearly $1,200 since he returned to the White House this year.

"But if you're sitting at home from the perspective of the Biden administration, you were still worse off than you were when Joe Biden took over," he said. "So we are absolutely pushing that car uphill. But here's the good news, Bill. I think we're about to get over the hump. I think that tax season is around the corner. A lot of Americans, because of no tax on tips, no tax on overtime, no tax on Social Security, they're about to get a massive tax income refund."

The 2025 Trump tax bill did not eliminate taxes on tips. It created a temporary income tax deduction for a subset of tipped workers, and employers are the biggest beneficiaries.

"We've seen this massive trillions and trillions of dollars coming into our country to build new factories," he said. "Those construction jobs are starting to hit the economy. Then the manufacturing jobs, once those factories are built, will hit the economy, too. So I think that we've got a lot of momentum here."

"But the president said this last night," he added. "We inherited a mess. Our ask to the American people is let us continue to fix this mess."

MAGA Republicans will never accept facts. You have a better chance of getting a cooked spaghetti noodle up a wildcat's ass. The midterm elections are going to be painful for Trump and Vance, and it will be a well-deserved victory for Democrats.