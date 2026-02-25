Lee Zeldin: We Leave Your Health Up To The Corporations

Another Trump brain-dead lackey who happens to run the Environmental Protection Agency told Fox Business that car manufacturers will now be in charge of monitoring greenhouse gas emissions instead of the government, and he's hopeful they will do a bang-up job.

This is insanity.

Lee Zeldin helped the Trump administration cancel the federal government's key legal foundation for climate rules — the Endangerment Finding — and dismantle much of the greenhouse gas emission regulations that stem from it.

VARNEY: So the endangerment finding is gone, and we're excited that we're able to get over the finish line. But will it lead to more emissions? If you no longer control greenhouse gases at the government level, do you get more greenhouse gas? ZELDIN: Well, the great news is that these auto manufacturers continue to lean into new technologies. We've come so far.

The EPA was created to protect the health and environment of the United States of America from corporate greed and manufacturing companies. We had to strip them of their authority due to their constant malfeasance. They didn't give a sh*t about health or safety, only profits.

ZELDIN: And I would strongly argue, with the best reading in the Clean Air Act, it's trillions of dollars that were slapped without a debate and a vote of Congress, which is an important part of this as well. So we're also restoring power to the people. You know, if you want to regulate the heck out of greenhouse gas emissions, well, then go pass a bill in Congress. Don't have rogue, unelected bureaucrats putting all these costs on the American public through some agency in Washington.

The EPA is not composed of rogue, radical bureaucrats. They perform an incredibly necessary function to protect us from chemicals, toxic waste and emissions that cause cancer and the like.

The EPA exists to make sure:

The air is safe to breathe. The water is safe to drink. The land is safe to live, work, and play on.

How is Zeldin protecting public health or any of the above?

Zelden is an unelected bureaucrat, so he shouldn't even have a job if we use his own thinking.

Gutting regulations willy-nilly is a death knell to stopping climate change.