EPA Wants To Rewrite Reality, Make Carbon Emissions A Good Thing

Lee Zeldin, the monstrous and servile administrator of the EPA, said yesterday the Trump administration would revoke the scientific determination that underpins the government’s legal authority to combat climate change. Via the New York Times:

Speaking at a truck dealership in Indianapolis, Mr. Zeldin said the E.P.A. planned to rescind the 2009 declaration, known as the endangerment finding, which concluded that planet-warming greenhouse gases pose a threat to public health. The Obama and Biden administrations used that determination to set strict limits on greenhouse gas emissions from cars, power plants and other industrial sources of pollution.

“The proposal would, if finalized, amount to the largest deregulatory action in the history of the United States,” Mr. Zeldin said. He said the proposal would also erase limits on greenhouse gas emissions from cars and trucks on the nation’s roads.

Without the endangerment finding, the E.P.A. would be left with no authority under the Clean Air Act to regulate the greenhouse gas emissions that are accumulating in the atmosphere from the burning of fossil fuels.

What does it say about Republicans that this suicide leap is considered a good thing?