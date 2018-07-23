James Comey's Awful, Horrible, No-Good Tweet

James Comey, former director of the FBI, thinks he is in a position to give political advice to the voting Democrats of the United States. He, the man who many Democrats believe are responsible for tipping the scales in favor of the Spewing All-Caps Shitstain, is under the impression his counsel is welcome. Comey, who was so eager to assuage his misguided "concerns" about whether or not he could "live with himself" if he didn't make public the fact that he was re-opening the Clinton investigation just days before the 2016 election, deigns to tell Dems in 2018 what WE should be careful not to do.

Democrats, please, please don’t lose your minds and rush to the socialist left. This president and his Republican Party are counting on you to do exactly that. America’s great middle wants sensible, balanced, ethical leadership. — James Comey (@Comey) July 22, 2018

He was mistaken. He got an earful.

Indivisible Oregon channeled a response Hillary Clinton got whenever SHE dared to open her mouth after the election...

Why aren't you taking long walks in the woods and knitting? — IndivisibleOregon (@Indivisible_OR) July 23, 2018

The brilliant and irreverent Wonkette:

James Comey Sleeping On The Democrats' Couch, Has Thoughts On Color Of Guest Room https://t.co/7Tzih2Mvwa — Wonkette (@Wonkette) July 23, 2018

Someone named "Aunt Emma:

By socialist left you mean the people who fight for universal health care, living wages, workers' protections, and free and excellent education of the kind that the rest of the civilized world has? — Aunt Emma (@yourauntemma) July 23, 2018

Holly Anderson:

when I want James Comey’s opinion I’ll leak it to access journalists at catastrophically timed moments, thanks https://t.co/L73ZqlTasX — Holly Anderson (@HollyAnderson) July 23, 2018

Melissa McEwan:

I'm as likely to take political advice from James Comey as I am to wash my face with turpentine and dry it with a cheese grater. — Melissa McEwan (@Shakestweetz) July 23, 2018

John Fuselang:

Hey everybody James Comey is inserting himself into an election but it’s ok because we know how deeply he thinks these things through https://t.co/mEs8JAG6jK

↓ Story continues below ↓ — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) July 22, 2018

My fave always, Sarah Kendzior:

We do want balanced and ethical leadership @Comey which is why you'll never win an election. You shouldn't have been fired by Trump, but your horrendous judgment and breaches of protocol help hand our country over to a traitorous autocrat. That is always what your legacy will be. — Sarah Kendzior (@sarahkendzior) July 22, 2018

Hilarious Parker Malloy:

James Comey: [gets his dick stuck in the gears of American democracy, breaks everything, becomes a loathed figure across the political spectrum]



Also James Comey: Hi kids, with the election coming up, who better to offer advice than me? — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) July 22, 2018

And last, but certainly not least, from none other than Twitter God: