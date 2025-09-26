Fox News Legal Analyst On Comey Indictment: 'I Don't Think There's A Case'

Fox News legal analyst Andrew McCarthy repeated his claims from yesterday and said he doesn't believe there's any case against former FBI director James Comey.

Trump's corruption of the DOJ was on full display when his continuing pressure on Erik S. Siebert, the U.S. attorney in the Eastern District of Virginia, resulted in his resignation rather than proceeding with an indictment. Trump quickly installed his former attorney and runner-up for the Miss Colorado pageant, Lindsey Halligan, to direct her to file charges against Comey, which she did. Halligan has never prosecuted a single case, which proves her unqualified posting.

Meanwhile, Comey has hired Patrick Fitzgerald, whom you may remember from "Fitzmas," as his attorney.

I know, right? Fitzgerald looks shitty in a swimsuit and only has experience SUCCESSFULLY prosecuting 2 corrupt Illinois governors, bin Laden, Scooter Libby, Larry Nasser, & the Gambino family. Trump's show trial attorney was a FINALIST for Miss Colorado and has signed a lot of insurance documents. — Bluegal Fran Langum #NoKings (@bluegal.bsky.social) 2025-09-26T15:27:10.185Z

BARTIROMO: First, give us your reaction to the indictment. MCCARTHY: Well, I don't think there's a case. You know, the things that Kash Patel that you just played, that he was talking about, that you and I have spoken about for years, Maria, the Russiagate stuff, I'm as big a critic of that probably as there is. I wrote a book about it. I think it was a disgrace, and history will remember it that way. This indictment is not about that, and it seems to be premised on something that's not true, which is that McCabe said that Comey authorized him to leak to the Wall Street Journal. If you look closely at what McCabe said, what McCabe said was that he directed a leak to the Wall Street Journal and told Comey about it after the fact. So it's true that Comey never authorized it in the sense of OK-ing it before it happened. So I don't see how they can make that case.

What has been previously reported many times, Trump's own Department of Justice refused to indict James Comey because they had no evidence. That didn't stop Trump from attacking his Attorney General Pam Bondi to get the indictments done

Thursday's indictment comes less than a week after Trump, in a Sept. 20 social media post addressed to Bondi, pressed her on Comey and other prominent critics, Sen. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and New York Attorney General Letitia James. “We can’t delay any longer, it’s killing our reputation and credibility. They impeached me twice, and indicted me (5 times!), OVER NOTHING. JUSTICE MUST BE SERVED, NOW!!!” Trump wrote.He doubled down on the comments later that day, telling reporters, “If they’re not guilty, that’s fine. If they are guilty, or if they should be judged, they should be judged. And we have to do it now.”

Trump has corrupted the entire Department of Justice to enact his vengeance against his political rivals and has thrown away fifty years of guidelines and norms to quench his lust.

McCarthy: I love Ted but McCabe never said that Comey authorized it.



They're not going to be able to prove he authorized the leak. By all accounts he didn't. I don't think this case even gets to trial. pic.twitter.com/mpLouSuZ19 — Acyn (@Acyn) September 26, 2025

By the way, McCarthy isn't alone among right-wing TV people who aren't on board with this fake prosecution.