Trump Confronted Over Awful Poll Numbers On The Economy

Well, this has to be awkward for MAGA.
By Conover KennardFebruary 6, 2026

During a Wednesday interview with NBC Nightly News host Tom Llamas, serial liar Donald J. Trump insisted he was seeing positive polling numbers on the economy. Llamas challenged this claim, pointing out that Trump's economic approval ratings were actually unfavorable.

Once caught in the lie he has repeatedly been spewing, Trump then modified his position, arguing instead that his economic polling ought to be strong.

"And I'm getting, starting to get great polls on the economy, which I think is-, Trump falsely said.

"The polls on the economy aren't, they're not great," Llamas shot back.

"They should be great," Trump said. "They should be."

"So why aren't they?" Llamas asked.

"I don't know," Trump replied.

I'm not sure whether MAGA's eyes, which roll around like dice in their heads, are waking up to this or not, but when Trump's Agriculture Secretary, Brooke Rollins, appeared on NewsNation Now with Connell McShane to suggest that the economy isn't so bad. After all, you can get for a "cost around $3 a meal, a piece of chicken, a piece of broccoli, a corn tortilla, and one other thing," and you're set!

It's no wonder that Trump's approval rating on the economy is in the shitter, and his job numbers are garbage.

TRUMP: “I’m starting to get great polls on the economy…”

NBC: “The polls on the economy are not great.”

TRUMP: “They SHOULD be great.”🙃

The Tennessee Holler (@thetnholler.bsky.social) 2026-02-05T04:15:52.949Z

