Fox Business' Maria Bartiromo Covers Up Trump's Awful January Jobs Report

MAGA Queen and Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo did her job as lead propagandist on the US economy by blowing past and burying the dismal January jobs report earlier today.

The ADP released their latest jobs data, which shows the Trump economy seriously underperforming by more than 50% of expectations.

ADP reports that there is only an increase of 22,000 private payrolls in January, which is much lower than the 45K that economists had predicted.

Flipping over to Fox Business channel, while wrapping up her show, Maria Bartiromo quickly mentioned the terrible jobs report and then blew right past it, making sure her reviewers would be unaware how Trump's economy is failing the American people.

BARTIROMO: Wednesday. Let's check markets here. The Dow Industrials up 86, the S&P up five and a half, and the NASDAQ down 88. We had the jobs report out this morning. The jolts are the I'm sorry, the ADP number was weaker than expected, coming in at 22,000 jobs versus an estimate of 48,000 jobs.



Interest rates this morning spiked after the number, the yield on the 10-year, up two and a half basis points, right now sitting at a level of 4.287%. Take a look at gold and silver, which have been on a run. They have outperformed stocks year-to-date as well. Gold is up again About 3% the price of silver is up 10% right now.

Nothing to see here, move along. If this was Democratic administration, Maria would have spent a full thirty minutes bashing them and describing how terrible their job creation is, but since it is Trump, crickets.

Silence. I'm surprised she didn't mention how bad Joe Biden was as president.

This is state-sponsored TV protecting Demented Donald's negligence.