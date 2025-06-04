Maria Bartiromo Ignores Horrific Jobs Report, But Wait, What About The Autopen!?!

Fox Business host and rabid Trump supporter Maria Bartiromo ignored the worst jobs report number for over two years and instead transitioned into Former President Biden's auto pen to cover up the data.

"Autopen" Is the new Fox News distractor word. See: Burisma, Benghazi, Solyndra, Seth Rich, Fast and Furious, Uranium One, tan suit, baby parts, pizzagate, 'her emails', death panels, Dominion, Burisma, Durham Report, Biden crime family, and 2000 Mules

In May, the private sector only reported payrolls increased by just 37,000.

Fox News and all right-wing media outlets routinely refuse to report on (or underreport as much as possible) any bad news for Trump in his administration.

BARTIROMO: We are 30 minutes away from the opening bell for a Wednesday. Dow Industrial is now going negative down about 34 points. The Nasdaq down seven and the S&P lower by about two points. We did have some data out this morning and the jobs data was much weaker than expected at 37,000 jobs created. And we spoke of course with James Comer, the chairman of the Oversight Committee, who walked us through what he's doing in terms of bringing in former aides of the Biden White House to explain who is running the auto pen and who is running the country.

You would think a supposed stock market and economy program would focus on job growth, but you'd be wrong. Fox Business only reports on any information they can twist to benefit Demented Donald.

If Biden were in office with this jobs report, Fox Business Network and Fox News itself would be screaming all day about how awful it is, as well as having breaking news chyrons everywhere.

No mentions of the massive cuts in Medicaid either. But they sure love Biden's autopen.

Total mentions on Maria Bartiromo's show this morning: Medicaid: 5

Biden: 69 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2025-06-04T13:12:51.276Z

Editor's Note (Frances Langum): The Associated Press explains why Trump is so miffed about the autopen. He wants to exact revenge on Liz Cheney and the J6 Committee, but Biden's pardons won't let him. He's trying to invalidate the pardons by insisting the pen Biden used wasn't legitimate:

Trump remains angry at being prosecuted by the Justice Department over his actions in inspiring his supporters to go to the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in an attempt to stop lawmakers from certifying Biden’s defeat of him in the 2020 election, though the case was dismissed after he won reelection. At the end of his term, Biden issued “preemptive pardons” to lawmakers and committee staff to protect them from any possible retribution from Trump. On whether pardons must be in writing or by the president’s own hand, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit has said the ”plain language of the Constitution imposes no such limitation.” Biden’s statement accompanying those pardons make clear they were official acts, said Carl Tobias, professor at the University of Richmond law school.

It's a buncha BS. But "autopen" has three syllables like Benghazi, so it will work for Fox brainwashing purposes.