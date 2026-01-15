Brooke Rollins Hands Out 'Depression Food' Guidelines

Trump's Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins is just as out of touch as the rest of this elitist administration.

Rollins made an appearance on this Wednesday's NewsNation Now with Connell Mcshane and was asked about whether their new guidelines are going to mean Americans will be spending more for food, and Rollins made this ridiculous assertion about how much money people need to be able to feed their families.

MCSHANE: Where the emphasis changed a bit of the new pyramid, there was really a lot of talk. We had that event recently, proteins, dairy, healthy fats. That's why I asked about the quote unquote good fat there a moment ago. So that gives you an idea of where the administration's going.

How does cost play into this? And I guess the reason I ask is I'm thinking back to the CPI report that just came out and, you know, although inflation overall, as you know, can help steady 2.7% of the annual rate on the consumer level, but we did see groceries, especially month to month, jumping up. And so it still costs people a lot to go to the grocery store. When is that going to change?

ROLLINS: Well, here's what I would say. The cost of groceries are actually coming down. There was a little blip at the end of the year because it's the holiday and a lot of people are spending a lot more money at the grocery store. But the actual overall numbers are coming down from eggs, to chicken, to pork, to milk, to broccoli.

But I think the question you're asking, and it's a really important one is while we're asking Americans to reconsider what they're eating, are we actually asking Americans, especially those who are living on the margins, are we asking them to spend more on their diet? And the answer to that is no.

We've run over a thousand simulations. It can cost around $3 a meal for a piece of chicken, a piece of broccoli, a corn tortilla, and one other thing. And so there is a way to do this that actually will save the average American consumer money.

MCSHANE: You've done the analysis on that?

ROLLINS: We have.

MCSHANE: Because that's one of the criticisms I heard from some nutrition folks who said, like with the event you mentioned, all the protein saying, all right, well, steak, obviously. It's expensive. So are you asking people to spend more money with these new dietary guidelines than in the past? You say no?

ROLLINS: That's right. And the answer to that is absolutely no. Now, there are, as most things are coming down, there are a few outliers. Beef has been one of them. But ground beef is coming down.

But here's the real question. The access to this whole healthy foods, that's what we have to focus on, especially for our, again, most vulnerable Americans who don't have a big grocery store, a block from their house. They can't run to the market and get a healthy piece of chicken or a good piece of steak because they just don't live close to that.

But we're changing the stocking standards, the stocking, how we stock the 250,000 retailers in America that take the SNAP dollars, think of your local corner gas station or your bodega in New York City, to double the amount of healthy options that they are carrying or they don't get to run the SNAP program.

So we're working on that as well. Those rules are coming down almost immediately. So you'll begin to see that aperture open up with more healthy foods available, especially for those with the least among us, that can serve about $3 a meal for that healthy meal for their kids.