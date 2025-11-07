Trump And Vance Lash Out After Judge Rules Against Them On SNAP Benefits

More let them eat cake from this administration after a judge ruled against them that they need to fully fund SNAP benefits.

During a meeting in the White House hosting several Central Asian leaders this Thursday, Trump was asked by Fox's Jacqui Heinrich what he thought about the ruling.

“A federal judge said tonight that the administration has to fully SNAP,” Heinrich noted to Trump. “And the Justice Department said they’re going to appeal it. What’s your message to folks as they work this out in the courts and in Congress as we’re heading into Thanksgiving?”

As the post at Mediaite noted, Trump "handed the hot potato to Vice President JD Vance." More on that from The Hill:

Vice President Vance on Thursday pushed back on a federal court ruling that directed the Trump administration to make full Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) payments for November, arguing the court should not be telling the president how to spend money during a government shutdown. “It’s an absurd ruling because you have a federal judge effectively telling us what we have to do in the middle of a Democrat government shutdown,” Vance said during a roundtable with Central Asian leaders at the White House. “What we’d like to do is for the Democrats to open up the government of course, then we can fund SNAP and we can also do a lot of other good things for the American people,” Vance said. “But in the midst of a shutdown we can’t have a federal court telling the president how he has to triage the situation.”

Which was followed by Trump basically calling most of the people receiving SNAP a bunch of lazy moochers that don't want to work and lying about the economy, prices going up now, and the inflation rates during Biden's presidency and more.

TRUMP: And you know, one other thing, our country has to remain very liquid because problems, catastrophes, wars, could be anything. We have to remain liquid. We can't give everything away based on a number. Here's an example. When I was president, the number that you're talking about was a tiny fraction of what it is now. Biden went totally crazy, gave it to anybody that would ask, gave it to people that were able bodied, had no problem. Anybody that would ask, we get the number. And it's many times the number of people are on. This wasn't meant for that. It was meant for people that had real problems. In many cases, people that were down and out, people that could be saved. It wasn't meant for people that could do whatever they want, the people that say, well, I don't think I'll work. I'll just, you know, collect this money. Take a look at the number what it was during my administration and what it was during the Biden administration. It went up many, many times my first term. One other thing, a number came out today that was amazing. Walmart. I trust Walmart. Arkansas, great place, Arkansas, great company, Walmart. They announced today with the, after many years, they do this every year for many years, that Thanksgiving for the United States of America under Donald Trump as president is 25% less for Thanksgiving meal with all the trimmings than it was under sleepy Joe Biden's administration. So we talk about affordability. I think that's the best chart. That's better than a poll. That's better than anything I can think of. So Walmart, which everybody trusts and I trust and everybody trusts Walmart, they're not looking to do anything except give the numbers. And they have for many years, they talk about the cost of Thanksgiving and the cost of living through Thanksgiving and enjoying Thanksgiving. For Joe Biden, was 25 % more than it is for me at a later time. Our energy costs are way down. Our groceries are way down. Everything is way down. And the press doesn't report it. The press reports whatever the con people say. You know, I call the Democrats con men and women. They make up numbers. But when you look at the 25% reduction in costs for Thanksgiving between Biden and me, meaning this administration, that's a tremendous number. That's a tremendous. It's the biggest reduction in cost in the history of that chart or whatever it is they do that they do a synopsis of everything. They cover every element of Thanksgiving meals, 25% down. So I don't want to hear about the affordability because right now we're much less. If you look at energy, we're getting close to $2 a gallon gasoline. With Biden, was $4.50, $5.00. Another thing, inflation. We had the worst inflation in the history of our country. Now we have virtually no inflation at all. It's down at a very low number and a very normal number. So the affordability is much better with the Republicans. The only problem is the Republicans don't talk about it. And Republicans should start talking about it and use their heads because we have great numbers. We have greatest. And they're going only get better. When all these jobs open up, all these factories open up that are being built all over our country, I mean, we are building auto plants, we're building AI plants, we're leading in AI over China and everybody else. When all of these plants start opening, we're going to have a revolution, a positive revolution, economic revolution like never before. Thank you very much, everybody. Thank you.

More from the Mediate post:

Trump then reiterated his dubious claim that the cost of a Thanksgiving meal is down 25%, according to Walmart. However, Walmart reduced its basket of items from 29 last year to 15 this year, and replaced some of the brand names with generic ones. [...] Despite Trump’s claim that gas is almost at $2 per gallon, the national average is currently $3.08 The president has repeatedly claimed that grocery prices are down since he took office, but that is not true. Prices are 2.7% higher than they were in September 2024, and 1.4% higher than in January when Trump took office. An ABC News/Washington Post poll released this week shows that a majority of Americans say they are paying more for groceries and utilities.

All the gaslighting in the world from these two liars isn't going to change what people are experiencing in their lives and when they go to the store. Keep insulting everyone's intelligence and see how it goes for you.