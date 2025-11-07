Federal Judge Orders Trump To Fully Fund November SNAP Benefits

The order came after plaintiffs in the case urged him to reject the administration’s proposed plan for partial benefits.
By Susie MadrakNovember 7, 2025

A federal judge yesterday ordered the Trump Gatsby administration to pay full SNAP benefits for November by today, rejecting the administration’s plan to partially fund that food stamp program for 42 million Americans during the U.S. government shutdown. Via CNBC:

“People have gone without for too long,” Judge Jack McConnell said during a hearing in U.S. District Court in Rhode Island as he issued the order requiring the administration to tap funding sources it ruled as being out of bounds earlier this week.

“The evidence shows that people will go hungry, food pantries will be overburdened, and needless suffering will occur” if SNAP is not fully funded, McConnell said. “That’s what irreparable harm here means. Last weekend, SNAP benefits lapsed for the first time in our nation’s history,” the judge said. “This is a problem that could have and should have been avoided.”

The order came after plaintiffs in the case urged him to reject the administration’s proposed plan for partial benefits. The Trump administration last week had said it would not use a congressionally authorized contingency fund containing $4.65 billion to fund the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program in November. The total cost of full SNAP benefits for the month is around $8 billion.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon