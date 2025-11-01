Newsmax Host Bravely Resurrects Reagan-Era Welfare Queen Talking Points

Newsmax host Rob Schmidt called SNAP an "ugly program" and used the tired trope that SNAP recipients are racist and deadbeats, to defend the Trump administration from refusing to fund it by cutting off SNAP benefits during the government shutdown.

SCHMITT: I mean this is a program that has exploded over the last 20 years. And we are just dumping a hundred billion a year into a program that we all know is being so woefully corrupted and exploited. People are selling their benefits, people are using them to get their nails done, to get their weaves and their hair. I mean this is a really ugly program. Now what demographic of Americans would be getting hair weaves? It's weird to me to hear Josh Hawley screaming that we have to protect this. And that we're not talking about why is it so ridiculously expensive and exploited and what can we do to make it better.

Sen. Josh Hawley seems to understand how cutting ACA subsidies and refusing to fund SNAP will hurt his voting bloc. Even though he votes for the worst possible crap for the Trump administration, at least he publicly admits what will happen when these vital programs end.

There are funds in the contingency reserve funds for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, but the Sec Of Agriculture, USDA, and Trump refuse to release them, so they can punish Americans and attempt to blame the Democratic party.

Trump breaks every rule and law he wants by citing insane reasons to do so, which includes murdering alleged drug smugglers while Congress yawns, but now they cite some obscure language to refuse to fund it. More than 24 Democratic AG's and governors are suing the Trump administration over its decision.

Most SNAP recipients work, just like Medicaid recipients do. If they really gave a damn about getting folks off this program they'd vote to raise the minimum wage so a pittance could come back to workers.

All the latest polling shows the American public are not buying the racist, homophobic, and xenophobic playbook Republicans are using to attack the programs they must cut to give tax cuts to the very wealthy.