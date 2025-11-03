Trump Faces Court-Ordered SNAP Compliance Deadlines Today

Hope the Gatsby administration has recovered from their Friday night bash at Mar-A-Lago! They have a noon deadline today to update at least two federal judges who ruled late last week that the Agriculture Department had to disburse Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program funds. Via NBC News:

The deadline comes as tens of millions of Americans continue to go without their November SNAP benefits due to the shutdown, which is just days away from becoming the longest in U.S. history. Across the country, the shutdown’s impact was visible in long lines at food banks. This weekend in Texas and California, stadium parking lots were converted into mass distribution sites where families picked up boxes of produce, frozen meat and other household staples. In the days before the November SNAP funding was expected to run dry, many state governments tried to help fill the gap. Last week, Democratic leaders from 25 states also sued the Agriculture Department, trying to force the department to use contingency funds to keep the program operating as the shutdown continues.

I can't help picturing this stooge chuckling to himself, saying, "You and what army?"

In the meantime, organizations, churches, restaurants and neighbors have geared up across the country to feed Americans with scales small to massive with everything from grocery boxes to feed families for a week, to free pizzas for dinner. Remember, there are more compassionate people out there than you think.

Ahead of the 1st shutdown of US food aid to hungry Americans in 60 years, some of the 200,000 Little Free Library locations are converting into food pantries. Thanks @littlefreelibrary.bsky.social — David Beard (@dabeard.bsky.social) 2025-10-30T20:31:51.951Z

Philly Restaurants Offering Free Food Amid SNAP Shutdown https://www.newsbeep.com/us-pa/22659/ Guides Your guide to local businesses offering free tacos, pretzels, pizzas, groceries, and more to help combat food… — (@us-pa-nb.bsky.social) 2025-11-02T18:20:04+00:00

Hey, Philly! The City of Philadelphia has a FREE food and meal finder that connects you to food and nutrition services. Get connected today: https://www.phila.gov/food/. — Philadelphia Department of Public Health (@phlpublichealth.bsky.social) 2025-10-30T14:30:13.982607799Z

SNAP benefits cut off during shutdown, driving long lines at food pantries https://www.newsbeep.com/us-ny/26329/ LOUISVILLE, Ky. — People across the country formed long lines for free meals and groceries at food pantries… — (@us-ny-nb.bsky.social) 2025-11-03T02:00:40+00:00

https://bsky.app/profile/gopher33j.bsky.social/post/3m4ou3pb2722z

Just learned from Cincinnati Coalition for Community Safety of another mutual aid serve. Every Friday, 4pm until food is gone hosted by Black Power Initiative in the Avondale neighborhood. They request RSVP. If you scan QR code on flyer you can also make a donation even if you do not plan to attend. — (@notriv3th3ad.bsky.social) 2025-11-03T00:06:16.789Z

If you or anyone you know is in the SW Ohio-NKY-SE Indiana area local organizations are continuing their free weekend food serves at Piatt Park in November Saturdays: 11/1, 11/8, 11/15, 11/22 (1pm) An additional Thanksgiving serve Wednesday 11/26 (11am) Sunday 11/30 (noon) ➡️ 100 Garfield Place — (@notriv3th3ad.bsky.social) 2025-10-29T03:51:05.926Z

Not a bad idea for those of us who can afford it to make a donation to Feeding America, which distributes funds everywhere.