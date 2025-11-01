Trump Admin Ordered To Pay SNAP Benefits During Shutdown

Two federal courts on Friday slapped down the Trump administration’s BS claim that it could not release SNAP benefits during the government shutdown. The New York Times called it “a major rebuke of the White House.”

According to The Times, one ruling, in the District of Rhode Island, ordered the Trump administration to distribute the Nov. 1 funds “as soon as possible.” The other ruling, in Massachusetts, called the halting of SNAP benefits “unlawful” and ordered the administration to explain by Monday, how it would fund benefits in November.

Still, the rulings are not going to help buy food for the needy millions, even though many, mostly Democratic states have tapped reserves to provide some relief in the meantime. It’s unclear “if or when” food stamps would actually reach the 42 million people who rely on them or the exact amounts they would receive, The Times pointed out. “Lawyers for the Trump administration had previously suggested it could take weeks to disburse benefits,” The Times said.

Given the MAGA priorities of starving children and protecting pedophiles, you know Trump’s lackey DOJ will drag its feet in disbursing any of those benefits. That is, if it doesn’t delay even longer by appealing.

It boggles the mind that any American president, even one as crooked, corrupt and lazy as Donald Trump, would deliberately try to starve millions of his constituents, but here we are.