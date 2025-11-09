Trump Luxuriates At Mar-A-Lago As Admin Works Hard At Starving Kids

CNN Anchor Erin Burnett didn't come right out and call the president "Marie Antoinette Trump." But she may as well have.

“Trump skips town with another failed vote in the Senate moments ago,” Burnett began. “Thousands of flights tonight delayed, canceled. And despite all of that, the president of the United States has just gotten on a plane, with no delays, to his Mar-a-Lago vacation home.”

Burnett noted that more than 5,000 flights were delayed Friday, more than 1,000 canceled, about a 600% increase from Tuesday. “And it's about to get a lot worse,” she correctly noted, because Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy is threatening that 1 in 5 flights could be cut. “Hold on, can I just say 1 in 5?” she repeated, obviously appalled. “That’s 20%!”

“Americans would take the hit for that,” Burnett added.

Then, she got back to Trump. “As I mentioned, one of the planes not delayed tonight was Trump's." She displayed a full-screen graphic of his social media post. It stated, “The United States Senate should not leave town until they have a Deal to end the Democrat Shutdown.”

Burnett continued: “Translation: Trump wants the Senate to stay in Washington. OK, but then the second part, while he, as you can see on the screen, just left for a warm weekend at his vacation home in Mar-a-Lago - no worries about Air Force One being delayed or canceled. And when Trump gets back to Washington, he plans to attend a football game,” she said, “and that is consistent with how he has behaved so far during the longest shutdown in American history. He has acted as if it isn't happening in the past 39 days, as things like flight chaos is affecting Americans across the country.”

But wait, Burnett wasn’t done. “Trump has added a new gold-script sign outside the Oval Office that just came in there. He has, of course, annihilated the East Wing of the White House as part of a spend of an estimated $300 million on a ballroom. He's renovated the Lincoln Bathroom with marble and gold and hosted a Great-Gatsby themed Halloween party at Mar-a-Lago,” she said. “Political allies and celebrities were decked out in elaborate costumes from the roaring part of the 1920s which, of course, came right before the big party crashed, 1929 and then the great depression.”

Shortly thereafter Friday night, Trump had his minions appeal a ruling to the U.S. Supreme Court in order to avoid paying food benefits to hungry Americans. Sadly, a temporary stay was granted.