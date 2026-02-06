Rev. Sen. Warnock Educates Bessent On The State Of US Manufacturing

During today's Senate hearing on the State of the US economy, Georgia Rev. Sen. Warnock detailed to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent the terrible condition of the US manufacturing industry and the massive job losses so far under the first year of the Trump administration.

Bessent's retort was to offer the country "hopes and prayers" for a new beginning in a manufacturing boom. I'm only surprised he didn't give Trump's "two-week notice."

WARNOCK: At a rally in my home state of Georgia, Donald Trump said, quote, we're going to have a manufacturing boom. Secretary Bessent, we're now more than one year into the Trump administration. Yes or no: has there been a manufacturing boom in the United States? BESSENT: There are the beginnings of a manufacturing boom. We have intentions, factory groundbreakings, sir. WARNOCK: So your answer to that is yes, there's been a manufacturing boom? BESSENT: We are at the beginning of a manufacturing boom. WARNOCK: You and I could agree to disagree, but more importantly, manufacturers are telling us something different. Manufacturers are struggling because of the president's policies, and that's what they keep telling us, and the facts keep telling us. In fact, just this past Monday, the Wall Street Journal published an article titled "U.S. Manufacturing Is in Retreat, and Trump's Tariffs Aren't Helping." Secretary Bessent, do you know how many manufacturing jobs the United States has lost since Liberation Day in April 2025, when the president first announced his tariffs? BESSENT: Yes, Senator, because you were out of the room, but it was already brought up. WARNOCK: We do many things. I don't need you to tell me where I was. BESSENT: 72,000.

Bessent offered a weak sauce attack against the WSJ.

Warnock moved on:

WARNOCK: They shed workers, shed workers in each of the eight months after President Trump unveiled his tariffs on what he called Liberation Day. I would submit that it's a strange liberation and a curious freedom that leaves you unemployed.

Instead of Liberation Day, it should be called Unemployment Day.

Bessent's only rebuttals to the truth about the manufacturing sector were to spread hopes, dreams, and intentions around like fairy kisses and wishes.