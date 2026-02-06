Rep. Jackson Delivers Anti-Trump Prayer Right In Front Of Him

Rep. Jonathan Luther Jackson delivered a prayer for the ages Thursday at the National Prayer Breakfast. The Illinois Democrat surely made father Jesse Jackson proud. I have no doubt that godfather Martin Luther King Jr. would have been just as pleased.

Rep. Jackson’s prayer was the uplifting antidote to Donald Trump’s demented rant that was anything but spiritual.

“Today, we pray for the future of this nation and that you would lead this president into greater levels of compassion,” Jackson said. Trump mostly kept his eyes cast down, as though in prayerful contemplation. But President “I Grab ‘Em By The P**sy” looked up a bit suspiciously at the mention of greater compassion.

“We pray that he would be mindful of the poor and that he would be invested in the alleviation of suffering happening on farms in the Midwest, in the families preparing to bury their loved ones in Minneapolis,” Jackson continued. “Remind him that we are all Americans, all made in the image of God, and that none of us are free unless all of us have our freedoms protected.”

He added, “Many people are not lazy. Many people are simply tired. Many people simply are not okay. Matthew 25 teaches us that faith, that our gifts are given from God, and that we should show them with compassion towards others, but most of all, we pray that you would work out your will in his life.”

The elderly Trump seemed unsure how to react. Although a look of affront crossed his face, he shook Jackson’s hand at the end of the prayer and at least feigned satisfaction.