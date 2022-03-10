Pence Won't Utter Trump's Name When Asked About 2024 Race

Former Vice President Mike Pence on Tuesday hinted that he might run for president in 2024 instead of supporting former President Donald Trump.
By DavidMarch 10, 2022

Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo ended an interview with Pence by asking about his former boss's future.

"On 2024, do you want President Trump to run? Are you looking to get back into leadership?" Bartiromo wondered.

"You know, all of my focus right now is on 2022," Pence replied. "I think we have historic opportunities to reclaim the House and Senate."

"And in 2023, I'm confident the Republican Party will nominate a candidate who will be the next president of the United States of America," he added, declining to name Trump. "And at the right time, my family and I will reflect and consider how we might participate in that process."

