Biden Crushes Peter Doocy: 'What A Stupid Son Of A Bitch'

Man, Spicy Joe is in the HOUSE tonight.

At a photo op with the White House Press Corps, some of the reporters shouted questions to Biden as they were leaving, and of course, Peter Doocy had to make a colossal ass of himself for his traitorous employer, Fox "News." He shouted to Biden, "Do you think inflation is a political liability in the midterms?"

Biden said with a total deadpan, "No, it's a great asset. More inflation. What a stupid son of a bitch."

I mean...

As it happened, I was in the middle of writing a post on the very fact that Peter Doocy is, in fact, a stupid son of a bitch, but it was in relation to how he frames his questions in Jen Psaki's briefings. Boy did that post get put on hold right quick when I heard we have the president of these here United States just saying it outright for all to hear into a hot mic.

CLEARLY right wing media will be ordering all the fainting couches for their on-air appearances, and pearls will be clutched. I predict Jeanine Pirro will return just one day after her final show to defend the towering intellect of Steve Doocy's spawn, and stay tuned for all of the hypocritical cries of "ATTACKS ON THE MEDIA" by GQPers.

But the rest of us know. We remember, and we agree.

He said that 💯🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/i6LRMDZTAC — The Chanteezy For Real 💛♉️ (@iamchanteezy) January 24, 2022

I love this Biden. — ᴀʀᴛ 🇺🇸 (@__Arthur_Dent__) January 24, 2022

He said what he said 🤣 — Lashanda Walker (@majesticbeauty5) January 24, 2022

This man is the president of my heart. — Nefarious Means (@MeansNefarious) January 24, 2022

biden should call an emergency press conference and say it again — Sarah Lazarus (@sarahclazarus) January 24, 2022

We need this Biden more and more. This is the Biden who beat Trump in one sentence. pic.twitter.com/a4XXQPub2l — 👹MrBlifil🤡 (@MrBlifil) January 24, 2022